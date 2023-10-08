 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. National Sports

Red Wings rally to edge Maple Leafs 4-3

Canadian Press
2023100721108-652200f5cac7d76eb9a23cfajpeg
Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer (36) is tripped as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Fraser Minten (39) look on in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings finished a successful NHL pre-season schedule with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

After spotting the visitors a 2-0 lead, the Red Wings roared back with goals by Ben Chiarot, Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong. Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry each chipped in with two assists.

Max Ellis, Thomas Miller and Sam Lafferty scored and Kyle Clifford had two assists for the Leafs, who finished their pre-season with a 4-2 record. The Red Wings finished 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, before Ellis and Miller gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Wings got back into the contest with three goals in two minutes, 27 seconds late in the second period — Larkin at 17:26, Chiarot at 19:04 and Veleno at 19:53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Looking for National Sports News?

VillageReport.ca viewed on a mobile phone

Check out Village Report - the news that matters most to Canada, updated throughout the day.  Or, subscribe to Village Report's free daily newsletter: a compilation of the news you need to know, sent to your inbox at 6AM.

Subscribe