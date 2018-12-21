Four Canadians on watch list for men's payer of the year in college basketball

Canadians RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Ignas Brazdeikis and Brandon Clarke have been named to the 20-player mid-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented annually to the men's player of the year in U.S. college basketball.

Barrett is having a standout freshman season at Duke. The Mississauga, Ont., native was averaging 23.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals a game heading into Friday's NCAA schedule.

Barrett and teammate Zion Williamson, who was also added to the watch list, are widely expected to be the top two picks at the 2019 NBA draft.

Alexander-Walker, from Toronto, was averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game in his sophomore season with Virginia Tech. His cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a solid rookie season with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

Brazdeikis, a Lithuanian-Canadian from Oakville, Ont., entered Friday averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in his rookie season at Michigan.

Vancouver native Clarke was averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 blocks as a junior with Gonzaga.

The Canadian Press