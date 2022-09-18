Voodoos fly past the Wings

Local product Kaedyn Long with two goals

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. – The Powassan Voodoos saw Kaedyn Long register his first two Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League goals Saturday in aiding his side’s 5-1 decision over the Elliot Lake Red Wings at Centennial Arena.



The hometown Red Wings did score first in this one as Silas Crawford was there to redirect in a nice effort on target made by defenceman Devin Shoreman at 11:13.



Answering back, the Voodoos drew level via a penalty shot when Liam Serviss was obstructed on a clean break to the net.



On his attempt, Serviss calmly skated in, made a couple of quick dekes, before moving to his right and lifting a backhander over the outstretched pad of Elliot Lake goaltender Sean Guerin, for his opening NOJHL tally.



Getting another one before the intermission, the Voodoos took the lead at 18:16 as Tyson Rismond also collected his initial league goal as he fired a chance from the left side that went through a screen in front and eluded Guerin.



Heading to the second stanza, the Powassan power play went to work midway through the proceedings and saw Tucker Shields use a one-handed chop with his stick to put it through the Elliot Lake goalkeeper from the top of the crease.



Adding another before the second period break, the visitors went up by three thanks to Long connecting at 16:15 as he won a race up ice to a bouncing puck and fired a hard shot from the left of the net.



Long then added some insurance for the Voodoos in the third, with his second of the night, as he was the beneficiary of a sharp set-up by Conor O’Brien, which left him plenty of space to convert while parked on the right side.



Kannon Flageolle picked up the win in net for Powassan while Elliot Lake’s Guerin suffered the defeat.

The Voodoos are back home this Wednesday, September 21 when they host the Espanola Paper Kings. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Powassan Sportsplex.