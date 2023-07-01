Punnett off to Red Wings Camp

Colts defender third North Bay area player at an NHL Development Camp this weekend.

Connor Punnett becomes the third North Bay area player to be heading to a National Hockey League Development Camp this summer.

The Barrie Colts defender who grew up in Powassan and split his AAA minor hockey between the North Bay Trappers and North Central Predators, has been invited to the Detroit Red Wings Development which is taking place this weekend in Detroit as a free agent invite.

Punnett, a 2019 first round OHL pick of the Saginaw Spirit, had a breakout season with the Colts netting 14 goals and 34 assists totalling 48 points and 109 penalty minutes with the Colts in 2022-23.

The former Trapper, who was an affiliate player with the Powassan Voodoos in his OHL draft year, was an unpopular figure in the Eastern Conference semi-finals where the Battalion edged Punnett's Colts in seven games.

The 6'2", 198 pound defender who turned 20 in June, did not get selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft which wrapped up on Thursday in Nashville.

Punnett joins North Bay products Ben Gaudreau and Lucas Edmonds at NHL Development Camps. Both Edmonds and Gaudreau are in Tampa attending the Lightning Development Camp.

Punnett will see a familiar Battalion face in Detroit as Tnias Mathurin is attending the camp while Larry Keenan, son of former NHL Larry Keenan, just selected by the Wings on Thursday, is also there taking part.