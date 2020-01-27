Food is empowering women this week

The program includes women from the Caribbean, Middle East, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Central and South America

About a dozen immigrant women are involved in the ‘Empowering Women Catering Project’ at the North Bay and District Multicultural Centre later this week.

Coordinator Vijanti Ramlogan Murphy says a dozen immigrant women have obtained their food handlers licences and are learning about opening a small business to become self-employed.

“Learning how to cater, learning about commercial kitchens that are available for rent in town and all the venues that they could end up, perhaps doing craft shows and the Farmers Market,” she tells Country 600 CKAT, pointing to ready-made meals as a selling option at those venues.

The program includes women from the Caribbean, Middle East, Mongolia, Bangladesh, and Central and South America.

After the launch this week, the plan is to do monthly lunches

Ramlogan Murphy says some of the women had restaurants in their native countries, but there are different challenges here.

“They’re learning a different language, learning what works best, it’s nice to help speed it up for them and give them the confidence again. They have the skillset, but it’s just a matter of navigating a new place,” she says.

Partnering with the Northern Himalayan Café at Jack Garland airport allows the women to be mentored by those who have already grown a successful business in ethnic fusion food.

“Northern Himalayan Café is proud to feature a variety of ethnic tastings and celebrate different cultures,” stated Laxmi Konwar, co-owner of the Café in a release.

Their first event, a buffet dinner at the Café, is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The theme of the evening is celebrating the upcoming Mongolian, Persian and Syrian New Years.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and are available at the Multicultural Centre on Main.