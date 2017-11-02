Amadio scores his first NHL goal

Amadio scored 50 goals in his last season with the Battalion.

Mike Amadio watches his first NHL goal on the big screen in Los Angeles.

Former North Bay Battalion forward Mike Amadio scored his first NHL goal Thursday night in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Amadio plays for the Los Angeles Kings.

The goal, just 2:34 in, gave the Kings a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Amadio, a 21-year old from Sault Ste. Marie, was a third-round pick of the Kings in the 2014 draft.

The shot was a wrister that found the five-hole of Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney. Amadio had to battle past three Leafs to get the shot away.

The lone assist went to Tanner Pearson.

It was Amadio's first NHL point in his fourth game.

"It was a pretty indescribable feeling, but there was a lot of emotion going through my body," Amadio said to NHL.com.

"Great pass by [Pearson]."

The Kings went on to win 5-3.